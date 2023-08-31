Google Adds New Features To AI-Based Search In India: All You Need To Know

Google expanded its generative AI features in India and Japan.

Artificial intelligence (AI) has gained a lot of prominence in recent months. Using the generative model, the technology is capable of generating text, image and other media. This feature caught the eye of internet giant Google, which embedded it in its Search. This form of AI uses deep-learning models to identify the patterns and structures within existing data to generate new and original content. The generative AI gives contextual content along with text-based search results in the form of videos (explainers or DIY clips) and images to make a user understand the result better.

And now, taking a step further, Google has introduced generative AI to its Search tool for users in India and Japan that will show text or visual results in local languages.

How will the new feature change Search results?

According to a Google blog post, generative AI will help users better understand topics faster, uncover new viewpoints and insights and get things done more easily.

The short videos and images on the Search result page will be based on a conversational pattern, covering some of the aspects of the topic to give users the complete picture.

Explaining it further

Citing an example, Google said if a user asks a question like "Which is a good beginner trek in Himachal and how to prepare for it?" generative AI will help him/her to break down the topic faster.

The AI-powered Search will give an overview of key information to consider, with links to dig deeper - such as covering a follow-up question "How to take great photos on a trek?"

Context will be carried over from question-to-question.

Switching between languages

Google Search will also allow users to switch from an English result to Hindi by tapping the language toggle button. It will also read out the results with the help of text-to-speech feature (present as Listen button).

Google said it will soon add a microphone icon in conversational mode to allow users to ask follow-up questions instead of typing them.

Other features in AI-based Search

The Google blog said that it will use a wide range of voices for the Search results. It added that Search ads will continue to appear in dedicated ad slots throughout the page.

The feature was so far available only in the United States. After its rollout in India and Japan, Google said users will have the choice to opt in for it.