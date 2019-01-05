'Good People Welcome In Politics': Manish Sisodia To Prakash Raj

Actor Prakash Raj had announced that he will contest Lok Sabha election as an independent candidate.

The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday offered its support to actor Prakash Raj, who will contest the Lok Sabha election as an independent candidate. Prakash Raj, who has been critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government, announced on Tuesday that he would contest the Lok Sabha election as an independent candidate, without naming the constituency.

"I welcome Prakash Raj's decision and all good people are welcome in politics," AAP leader Manish Sisodia said in a meeting with the actor and party's volunteers in Bangalore. Mr Raj thanked the AAP and Manish Sisodia for the assuring support to his political journey.

The meeting was organised by the Bangalore unit of the AAP, in the presence Karnataka Convenor Prithvi Reddy.

Earlier, Prakash Raj had tweeted saying: "I will be contesting in the coming parliamentary elections as an independent candidate. Details of the constituency soon".

After his announcement, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi had also offered him support.