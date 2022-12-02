Goldy Brar, Moose Wala Murder Mastermind Caught In US, Was Fleeing Rivals: 5 Points

How he had left India: Satinderjit Singh, alias Goldy Brar, said to be in his late 20s, had left India on a student visa for Canada in 2017. A native of Muktsar district in Punjab's southern belt bordering Haryana and Rajasthan, he is also alleged to be a key conspirator in a Dera Sacha Sauda follower's murder last month in coordination with Sikh radical groups.

Was on many radars: While the shooters and others who aided Moose Wala's murder were caught in India, Goldy Brar remained abroad, so authorities sought international help. Sources in intelligence agencies told news agencies that Brar, who worked as a trucker, had recently shifted to the US as he was being tracked and was also on the radar of rival gangs. His detention — confirmed by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann — may be the first step towards getting him to India, though it has several other steps.

From college to gang: A key member of a gang run by Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar, took responsibility for the murder through a Facebook post. He and Lawrence Bishnoi became friends during their student politics days in Chandigarh in the late 2000s-early 2010s. Lawrence Bishnoi is imprisoned for years — he was in Tihar Jail when Moose Wala was killed in May — from where he has been running his gang, it is alleged.

What he claimed: His Facebook post said Brar had got Sidhu Moose Wala killed "in retaliation" for the murder of a Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera. In that case, a former associate of Sidhu Moose Wala had once been named for questioning. Police, too, had initially linked the killing to "inter-gang" rivalry, but later stressed this didn't mean the singer was involved with any gang.