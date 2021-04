Gold worth Rs 14.45 lakh has been seized from a passenger (Representational)

Gold worth Rs 14.45 lakh has been seized from a passenger who arrived Mangaluru from Dubai, customs officials said.

The passenger, Arish from Bantwal in Dakshina Kannada district, has been arrested, a customs release said.

He had tried to smuggle the 300 grams of gold by concealing the yellow metal in toys, trimmer, water dispenser and juicer, it said.