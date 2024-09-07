Gold, Silver, Cash Worth Over Rs 5 Crore Recovered From Trains Ahead Of Polls

Two kg of gold jewellery, other artificial jewellery valued at Rs 1,51,60,000 at Ambala station.

In the wake of the upcoming Assembly elections in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northern Railway has conducted a record seizure of illegal gold, silver, and cash being transported via trains worth over Rs 5 crore.

As per an official release, continuous operations are being carried out under the supervision of the Inspector General, Railway Protection Force, Northern Railway, as per the directives of the Director General, RPF.

"On September 5, 2024, during an intensive search operation at New Delhi, Ambala, and Bathinda stations, illegal goods and cash worth Rs 5,74,61,114 were seized," the release said.

According to it, on September 5, during a search operation on train no. 42926 Paschim Express, Inspector-in-Charge Javed Khan of RPF Ambala Cantonment and his team seized two trolley bags containing two kg of gold jewellery, other artificial jewellery valued at Rs 1,51,60,000, and Rs 5,00,000 in cash.

"Further action regarding the seized jewellery and cash is being taken by the Income Tax Department and the Election Committee, Ambala. Additionally, during the checking of train no. 42455 Bikaner Express's general coach by RPF Bathinda, 42 laptops and other electronic items worth Rs 16,01,499 were seized from six individuals," it said.

"The Sales Tax and Income Tax departments have been informed, and a case has been registered under the Railway Act against the six individuals," the release added.

According to the official release, this is the highest recovery made in a day by the Railway Protection Force of Northern Railway in the ongoing checking operations.

The voting for the 90-member legislative assembly in Haryana will be held on October 5, with the last date for filing nominations being September 12. The counting of votes will take place on October 8.

The first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections will see 219 candidates in the fray, with voting scheduled for September 18. This will be the first assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370.

The Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections will be held on September 18, 25, and October 1, with the results announced on October 8.

