Gold Ornaments Worth Rs 40 Lakh Seized At Kolkata Airport

Gold ornaments worth around Rs 40 lakh were seized by Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) on Friday at Kolkata airport.

"2 more seizures were done by AIU yesterday from two people at Kolkata International Airport. 539.1 gms of 24K gold and rhodium plated chain weighing 228.5 gms, collectively valued at Rs 40 lakhs approximately were seized," informed the customs department.

Kolkata Customs informed that they acted on intelligence after which two seizures were effected by AIU.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. The cases of multiple gold recovery within a few days are a matter of concern for the administration.

Earlier on Tuesday, rummaging through a Bangkok-Kolkata SpiceJet flight, Air Intelligence officers at the Kolkata airport recovered 12 cut pieces of foreign-origin gold bars, worth over Rs 30 lakh. The total weight of the gold was approximately 600 grams.

The team of the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) at the Kolkata airport started rummaging through the SpiceJet aircraft (SG-743). According to the Officers of the AIU team, the 12 cut pieces of gold bars were found stuck deep inside a hollow pipe of a seat located on the 20th row of the aeroplane, wrapped with black adhesive tape.

The team seized the unclaimed gold and started the further required investigation.

The customs department stated that the Gold recovered on the aircraft were approximately worth Rs. 30,87,000 according to the current value of Gold in the Indian market.

Earlier on July 27, the Customs team seized gold weighing 1 Kilogram gold at the Jaipur International Airport.

"The recovery was made from a passenger of a Spicejet flight arriving from Dubai. The gold is worth Rs. 52,10,000 and of 99.50 per cent purity," said the Customs department officials.

