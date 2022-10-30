Gold Ingots Concealed In DVD Writer Seized At Chennai Airport

15 mobile phones, and 9,000 foreign cigarettes were found, a press release from the Customs said.

Over 900 gram of gold ingots, mobile phones, and foreign cigarettes have been seized in two different incidents at the international airport here, said the Customs on Sunday.

In the first incident, officers detected the ingots concealed in a portable digital video disc (DVD) writer kept in the bag of a passenger who arrived from Dubai on October 29.

On further examination of the bag, 15 mobile phones, and 9,000 foreign cigarettes were found, a press release from the Customs said.

In the second incident, gold in paste form was seized from a passenger who, too, came from Dubai.

In total, the 910 gm of gold worth Rs 40.53 lakh, mobile phones and foreign cigarettes worth Rs 3.15 lakh were seized from the two passengers, under relevant sections of the Customs Act, 1962, a media release said.

