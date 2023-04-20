Gold Bars Worth Rs 75 Lakh Seized From Aircraft's Toilet At Delhi Airport

Three gold bars worth around Rs 75 lakh were recovered from the toilet on Wednesday. (Representational)

Three gold bars worth around Rs 75 lakh were recovered from the toilet of an international flight at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, customs officials said on Wednesday.

"On the basis of input received and further developed by customs officers at IGI Airport, an aircraft used for international flights was searched upon completion of its international trip at Terminal 3 of IGI in New Delhi on April 17," the customs officials on Wednesday.

During the search, customs officers found two objects affixed/stuck with adhesive tape on the upper side panel of the starboard side lavatory of the flight.

"Upon removal and unwrapping, one rectangular gold bar and two unevenly shaped gold bars were recovered, collectively weighing 1400 grams were recovered," a senior customs official said.

The officials further added that the total value appraised for the recovered gold bars comes to Rs 74,92,954.

The gold, along with its packing material, has been seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962, and further investigation is underway, the officials added.

