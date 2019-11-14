GoAir Plane Strays, Takes Off From Grass In Bengaluru, Pilot Suspended

The GoAir plane later landed safely at Hyderabad airport

The country's aviation watchdog, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has ordered an inquiry after an Airbus A320 commercial jet flown by GoAir was forced to execute an unorthodox and dangerous take-off from Bengaluru International Airport in poor weather conditions.

The A320 jet had taken off from Nagpur on Monday with a reported 180 people on board and was scheduled to land in Bengaluru later the same day. However, on landing the plane began veering off the runway and onto the grass-covered strip of land on one side of the runway.

At this point the pilot increased engine speed and was, fortunately, able to take off. The plane then proceeded to Hyderabad, its diversionary airport, where it landed safely.

All passengers were safe and the crew of the plane has been grounded. In addition, the pilot of the plane, who is an expat, has now been suspended.

Last month a Hyderabad-bound GoAir flight made an emergency landing at Patna airport due to a technical glitch.

The plane, an Airbus A320neo, had been scheduled to fly to Patna but soon after take off the pilot informed Patna Air Traffic Control (ATC) of a problem and was instructed to make an emergency landing.

All 146 passengers on board were safe and the flight was subsequently completed after an alternate aircraft was mobilised, the airline said in a statement.

