'Goa Would Have Collapsed Had The Congress Rule Continued': Kiren Rijiju

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Saturday that Goa transformed only after the BJP came to power, as it would have collapsed had the Congress continued to rule the coastal state.

Addressing a press conference during his visit to the state on Saturday, Kiren Rijiju said it was only after the BJP came to power in Goa that the coastal state transformed with the help of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I know how Goa has transformed under the BJP regime and how it suffered under the Congress. I sometimes would like to thank god that the BJP came to power in Goa and took all necessary steps for sustaining the state's development, otherwise, Goa would have collapsed had the Congress rule continued," he said.

Slamming the Congress, the Union Minister said the grand old party did nothing to build Goa's infrastructure.

"I have seen changes taking place in Goa after the BJP came to power. Congress never thought about building world-class infrastructure. They were busy in collecting taxes and that too to warm their pockets," Rijiju alleged.

Speaking about the Union Budget 2024-25, he said it will help the tourism sector grow in Goa.

"Goa will emerge as the most attractive tourist destination in the country. Goa has always been beautiful, but it needs infrastructure and facilities to make it a leading tourist destination," he said.

"Sustainable tourism growth is important for which we also need to protect our environment. To make Goa a world-class tourist destination, we must develop it in a sustainable manner," Rijiju said while citing the recent developmental works taken up in the state.

Rijiju also said that the fishing industry in Goa will prosper as there are several benefits for it in the Union Budget.

