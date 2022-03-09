Trinamool's Goa Partner MGP 'Our Natural Ally': BJP's Devendra Fadnavis

The BJP, whose relation with Goa's Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party had soured in 2019, is in hot pursuit of the Sudhin Dhavlikar-led party., as exit polls predicted a hung assembly in Goa. On the eve of counting, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis -- who is in charge of the coastal state -- said the MGP is the BJP's "natural ally". He, however, added that he is "absolutely sure" that the BJP "will get a thumping majority".

"I'm absolutely sure that BJP will get good results, people are ready to come with us and with them, we'll get a thumping majority. How can Congress form the government if it doesn't trust its own MLAs & locks them up?" Mr Fadnavis was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The MGP, which is currently in alliance with Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress, has indicated that it has also received feelers from the Congress as well.

Sudhin Dhavlikar was unceremoniously dropped from the BJP government in Goa in March 2019, shortly after the death of Goa's three-time Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar and the advent of the current Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant.

But the MGP chief, who once vowed never to tie-up the BJP again, appears to have had a conditional change of heart.

Any partnership with the BJP will involve the Chief Minister's post for the MGP, party sources have indicated. The BJP response is yet to be known.