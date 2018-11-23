Protest Planned Against Goa Governor For Chief Minister's Removal

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is suffering from a pancreatic ailment. (File)

A group of citizens seeking resignation of the ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has decided to protest against Governor Mridula Sinha over her "inaction" and widen the agitation, its leader said Friday.

Several hundred people had marched to Mr Parrikar's house on November 21, demanding that he resign.

Opposition Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP had backed the protest.

"For the last nine months Parrikar has been ailing...administration has come to a standstill. The governor, who has a constitutional responsibility to intervene in such a situation, is silently watching the whole show. Ministers are doing whatever they want," said activist Aires Rodrigues, the leader of the protest.

"From tomorrow, it will not be just Parrikar but our target will be the inaction by governor Mridula Sinha...in a situation like this she can not continue as mere spectator but should act and take some action so that governance returns to Goa," he added.

There will be a meeting, presided over by cardiologist Dr Francis Colaco, at Azad Maidan on Saturday evening to press for Mr Parrikar's resignation and decide the future course of action, he said.

RTI activist Rajan Ghate is on hunger strike demanding chief minister's resignation for the last eight days.

Dr Rodrigues said a 48-hour ultimatum given to Mr Parrikar on November 21 has expired. "Now we have decided to take the agitation across all 12 talukas of Goa," he said.

"We can assure the people of Goa that before December 19, Goa will be liberated from Parrikar," he said.

The state was liberated from Portuguese rule on the same day in 1961.

"The agitation will be peaceful. We will make sure there is least inconvenience to the public," he said.

Some ministers and BJP MLAs have also assured that they will take part in the agitation, he claimed.

Mr Parrikar, suffering from a pancreatic ailment, underwent treatment in the United States for nearly three months earlier this year. He has been recuperating at his residence after being discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi on October 14.