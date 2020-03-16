J&K Governor "Ususally Drinks Wine, Plays Golf": Satya Pal Malik

"The Governor has no work to do. A person who is the Governor of Kashmir usually drinks wine and plays golf. Governors of other states stay away from getting involved in any tussle," he said in Baghpat.

Goa governor Satya Pal Malik made the remarks at a public event.

Baghpat, UP:

Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik on Sunday said the governors in the country "do not have much work to do". In Jammu and Kashmir, the governor "drinks wine and plays golf."

Mr Malik, former Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, made the remarks at an event in Uttar Pradesh. 

