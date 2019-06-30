Goa Government Approves Law Amendment To Allow Women In Night Shifts

The move will allow deployment of women in night shifts in industries. (Representational)

Women activists Saturday welcomed the Goa government's decision to approve an amendment to the Factories Act which will allow deployment of women in night shifts in industries.

The amendment was approved this week by the state cabinet and is set to be tabled during the next Assembly session.

"This is a welcome step towards women empowerment taken by the state government, especially deputy chief minister Vijai Sardesai (also factories minister). It will give trouble-free space to women to excel in their careers," said Auda Viegas, president, Bailancho Ekvott, an NGO working for women and children in Goa.

Addressing a press conference in Margao town of South Goa, she said the move will help women get more jobs.

Writer-activist Jyoti Cuncolienkar called it a "revolutionary step" and expressed hope that it would bring about equality at the workplace.

