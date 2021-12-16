Former Goa Minister Rohan Khaunte Set To Join BJP Tomorrow

Former Goa minister Rohan Khaunte is set to join the ruling BJP.

A day after resigning as an MLA, former Goa minister Rohan Khaunte on Thursday said he would join the ruling BJP.

Today, I have tendered my resignation as a Member of Goa Legislative Assembly to the Hon'ble Speaker.



All further decisions in better interests of Porvorim will be taken in consultation with fellow Porvorkars & my staunch supporters.#Rohan4Porvorimpic.twitter.com/rdWXIHlCPc — Rohan Khaunte (@RohanKhaunte) December 15, 2021

Mr Khaunte, who quit as an independent MLA from the Porvorim Assembly constituency, said in a statement, "I have decided to join the BJP to ensure the continuity of Porvorim's development as well as to imbibe a culture of inclusiveness and togetherness. I will be joining BJP on Friday at Mahalaxmi temple in Panaji at 10 am."