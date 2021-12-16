Former Goa Minister Rohan Khaunte Set To Join BJP Tomorrow

Goa Elections: Former Goa minister Rohan Khaunte quit as an independent MLA from the Porvorim Assembly constituency.

Former Goa Minister Rohan Khaunte Set To Join BJP Tomorrow

Former Goa minister Rohan Khaunte is set to join the ruling BJP.

Panaji:

A day after resigning as an MLA, former Goa minister Rohan Khaunte on Thursday said he would join the ruling BJP.

Mr Khaunte, who quit as an independent MLA from the Porvorim Assembly constituency, said in a statement, "I have decided to join the BJP to ensure the continuity of Porvorim's development as well as to imbibe a culture of inclusiveness and togetherness. I will be joining BJP on Friday at Mahalaxmi temple in Panaji at 10 am."

Also Read

.