Goa Congress Worker Alleges Gangrape Threat From BJP Leader's Supporters

A Congress worker on Sunday alleged that BJP leader Subhash Shirodkar's supporters have threatened her with gangrape if she campaigned against him.

In a police complaint, Diya Shetkar, who is the Goa Pradesh Mahila Congress state secretary, said she received a call on Sunday morning who claimed to be Mr Shirodkar's supporter. The unidentified caller also allegedly used "abusive and vulgar language" while threatening her with gangrape.

Ms Shetkar said she was also asked not to enter Mr Shirodkar's constituency.

"To harass a woman, Shirodkar's supporters have stooped so low to threaten me of gangrape," she told news agency ANI.

Diya Shetkar has urged the police to take the matter very seriously. A complaint had been registered against an unknown person.

In October, Mr Shirodkar had joined the BJP after stepping down as the Congress lawmaker for Siroda in the Goa Legislative Assembly.

Ms Shetkar, who is also a lawyer, told IANS that she had earlier campaigned against him.

Mr Shirodkar has not responded to the allegations yet.

