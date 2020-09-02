Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant Tests Covid Positive, In Home Isolation

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant tweeted this morning to say that he has tested positive for coronavirus and that he is in home isolation. Mr Sawant, 47, said he is "asymptomatic and hence have opted for home isolation". He also urged all those who had come in contact with him to take precautions.

"I wish to inform all that I have been detected COVID19 positive. I am asymptomatic and hence have opted for home isolation. I shall continue to discharge my duties working from home. Those who have come in my close contact are advised to take the necessary precautions," Mr Sawant tweeted.

I wish to inform all that I have been detected COVID19 positive. I am asymptomatic and hence have opted for home isolation. I shall continue to discharge my duties working from home. Those who have come in my close contact are advised to take the necessary precautions. — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) September 2, 2020

On Tuesday, he held a meeting via video conference with officers in charge of COVID-19 care centers in Goa and reviewed the functioning of the centres.

A day before that, he had tweeted photos of his meeting with the coastal state's Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, the Revenue Minister and officials to review the coronavirus management in Goa.