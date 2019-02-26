Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar Discharged From Hospital

Manohar Parrikar has been ailing for the last one year. (File)

Ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar was on Tuesday discharged from the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) near Panaji, where he was admitted on Saturday, a senior official said.

Mr Parrikar, 63, was admitted to the GMCH for treatment of his pancreatic ailment.

"The CM has been discharged from the GMCH. He has gone to his residence at Dona Paula," the official from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

Mr Parrikar was treated by a team of doctors from the New Delhi-based All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), as well as doctors from the GMCH, the official added.

Mr Parrikar has been ailing for the last one year and has undergone treatment in the US as well as at AIIMS Delhi, besides hospitals in Mumbai and Goa.