Goa Carnival To Begin From February 10

This year, Bruno Azaredo (57), from Utorda village in South Goa district, has been selected to play the role of King Momo and lead the float parades, a spokesman of the state tourism department said.
State tourism minister Manohar Ajgaonkar earlier took stock of the preparations, including security and traffic arrangements, for the four-day festival. The float parades will be held in Margao and Ponda on February 11, Vasco and Curchorem on February 12 and in Mapusa and Morjim on February 13, he said.
The carnival committees, set up by the tourism department, have been asked to encourage participants to promote the state's culture and traditions in the festival and minimise the commercialisation of floats, he said.
"The vehicles which cause pollution will not be allowed in the parades. The consumption of liquor and carrying of weapons will also not be permitted during the event," the spokesman said.
The festival was introduced by the Portuguese, who ruled Goa for over 500 years, he added.