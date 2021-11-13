Go First Resumes Flight Services On Delhi-Kolkata-Guwahati-Aizawl Route

Go First Airways halted its operation in Mizoram on March 25 last year after the Covid outbreak (File)

Go First Airways, formerly known as Go Air, has resumed flight services on the Delhi-Kolkata-Guwahati-Aizawl route after halting it since the COVID-19 outbreak last year, an official said on Friday.

State Principal Consultant for Civil Aviation, Wing Commander J Lalhmingliana, said that the Go First flight was flagged off from Lengpui Airport in Aizawl on Thursday to mark the resumption of operation.

The airline operates on the Delhi-Kolkata-Guwahati-Aizawl route, he said.

According to Mr Lalhmingliana, Go First Airways halted its operation in Mizoram on March 25 last year after the COVID-19 outbreak.

He said that at least four airlines -- Air India, IndiGo, Alliance Air and Go First -- are currently operating in the state.

Mumbai-based Alliance Air had launched its operation on the Kolkata- Guwahati-Aizawl-Shillong route on August 7.