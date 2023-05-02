Go First Offers Full Refund After Cancelling Flights Over Next 3 Days

Cash-strapped airline Go First Airways has cancelled its flights over the next three days and filed for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings in the National Company Law Tribunal on Tuesday.

The airline, which connects 27 domestic destinations and seven international cities, has offered full refund to those who had booked tickets for May 3, 4, 5.

Here's what the airline said in a statement:

Flights Cancellation Due to Operational Reasons

We regret to inform that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled for 3rd, 4th and 5th May 2023 have been cancelled. We apologize for the inconvenience caused by the flight cancellations.

A full refund will be issued to the original mode of payment shortly.

We acknowledge the flight cancellations might have disrupted your travel plans and we are committed to providing all the assistance we can.

We thank you for your patience.

Kindly contact our Customer Care Centre on 1800 2100 999 or write to us at feedback@flygofirst.com to let us know how we can help you.