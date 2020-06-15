Global Wind Day 2020: Significance, History And What It's All About

Global Wind Day 2020: Focus on green and renewable energy

Alternative energy and green energy have been the focus of governments worldwide. World Wind Day or Global Wind Day is dedicated to spread the awareness and encourage the use of wind as a form of green and renewable source of energy.

Even though India is not a leading producer of wind energy, the country has come a long way in increasing the generation of wind energy. On World Wind Day 2020, let us take a look at the significance of wind energy.

This global event, observed on June 15 every year, focuses on how wind energy can be utilized more aggressively. Records suggest, people have been using wind energy for thousands of years. People in Egypt used wind energy to sail their boats in the Nile River 5000 years ago according to a US Energy Information Administration report.

Wind energy has been one of the fastest growing in the energy sectors of India. The Modi 2.0 government has set an ambitious target of producing 450 GW of renewable energy by 2030. The country is already working on the target of having 175 GW of renewable energy by 2022, which includes 100 GW of solar, 45 GW of wind energy and 15 GW of other sources of green energy.

Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh are among the states producing and utilizing most of the wind energy in India.