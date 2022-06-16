World Wind Day 2022: Here Is The Date, Time, History And Significance

World Wind Day is observed on June 15.

World Wind Day plays an important role in spreading awareness about wind energy and its various uses. While we are struggling with the adverse effects of global warming, carbon emissions and greenhouse gases, it is vital that humankind take a step towards more sustainable energy resources.

Date

World Wind Day is observed on June 15. The day aims to raise awareness about the uses of wind energy and how it can shape and redefine existing energy systems.

History

World Wind Day started off as a day that can raise awareness among the general public about this energy resource. In 2007, Wind Day was observed for the first time by the European Wind Energy Association (EWEA). Two years later, in 2009, EWEA joined hands with the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) and renamed it World Wind Day or Global Wind Day. Various events like photography competitions were held over the past years to encourage people to pay heed to wind energy and its role in a rapidly changing world.

Significance

World Wind Day observes and raises awareness about the importance of harvesting wind energy in today's world. It also emphasises how wind energy can change the existing set of energy systems. As per the official website, Today, wind energy is a mature and mainstream technology and one of the fastest-growing industrial sectors in the world with over $100 billion invested in 2015.”