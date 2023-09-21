Glenmark Pharma To Sell 75% Stake In Life Sciences To Nirma For $680 Million

Glenmark Pharma will continue to hold a 7.84% stake in the company after the deal. (Representational)

Drugmaker Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said on Thursday it would sell a 75% stake in unit Glenmark Life Sciences to detergent maker Nirma for 56.52 billion rupees ($679.84 million).

Glenmark Pharma is selling the stake in its life sciences unit, which manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients, at 615 rupees per share, a 1.8% discount to Glenmark Life Sciences' close of 626.2 rupees on Thursday.

Nirma, whose products range from soaps to cement, will make a mandatory open offer to all public shareholders of Glenmark Life Sciences.

Glenmark Pharma will continue to hold a 7.84% stake in the company after the deal.

