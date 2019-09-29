Glass Jars Replace Plastic Bottles At BJP Headquarters After PM's Call

Glass jars seen instead of plastic bottles at BJP headquarters during a meeting. (PTI)

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clarion call to shun single-use plastic, his party BJP has replaced plastic water bottles with glass jars at party headquarters here.

When the Prime Minister and other top BJP functionaries met for a Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting on Sunday, they were served glass jars instead of water bottles which were on the table during earlier meetings.

On March 20 this year, when BJP leaders met for a CEC meeting, they were served with plastic water bottles.

Addressing the citizen of the country during 57th episode of ''Mann ki Baat'' today, PM Modi said that 130 crore Indians have resolved to get rid of single-use plastic on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary.

The Prime Minister also mentioned about the resolve and other steps being taken to combat environmental challenges, during his speech at the 74th session of the UNGA in New York.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had appreciated the Government of India's decision to ban the usage of single-use plastic in the country, a move aimed at going beyond mere talks on climate change.

