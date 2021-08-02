'Glass Ceilings Will Disappear': Woman Cop Rises To Top Rank In Rajasthan

Nina Singh also holds a Master's degree in Public Administration from Harvard University.

Nina Singh, a 1989-batch IPS officer of Rajasthan cadre, has become the first woman in the state to rise to the Director General rank, the highest in the police force.

She is now the Director General of Civil Rights and Anti-Human Trafficking Cell . There are six senior police officers with Director General rank in Rajasthan.

Nina Singh, who also holds a Master's degree in Public Administration from Harvard University, has had an illustrious career as a police officer.

Among her achievements is her work on police reforms with Nobel laureates Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo. In 2005-2006, she worked on a project for the Massachusetts Institute of Technology to make police stations more approachable for the people.

She has also worked with the CBI for six years and during that time oversaw investigation into high-profile cases such as the Sheena Bora murder case and the Jiah Khan suicide case.

Nina Singh was awarded the Ati Utkrisht Seva Medal last year for professional excellence.

During her service, she has focused on issues concerning women. As member secretary for the State Women's Commission, Nina Singh designed an outreach programme in 2000 under which members of the commission would go to districts to hold hearings for women in distress.

On becoming the first woman to rise to the Director General rank in the state, she said, "Women are excelling everywhere, including the Tokyo Olympics. This will further inspire young women and girls of Rajasthan to come forward and take on bigger challenges. I also believe that all glass ceilings will gradually disappear."