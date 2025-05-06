Glamour Meets Grassroots At Times Lifestyle Fashion Week 2025 In Gurugram

In a landmark collaboration, eight young women from rural India, known as the 'Dream Weavers', supported by the M3M Foundation, got a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to work backstage with designers, including iconic fashion designer Neeta Lulla, at the Times Lifestyle Fashion Week in Gurugram. From dressing models to coordinating looks, these young talents, who trained last year with Jaipur-based start-up Jaipuri Banno, stepped confidently into the world of high fashion.

The runway at Grand Hyatt Gurugram lit up with flair and purpose as the Times Lifestyle Fashion Week unfolded a dazzling evening of couture and creativity. Featuring nine of India's most dynamic designers- Neeta Lulla, Shweta Aggarwal, Anjalee and Arjun Kapoor, Charu Parashar, Prarena Grover, Rajdeep Ranawat, Reynu Taandon, Samant Chauhan, and Varija Bajaj - the event was not only a celebration of fashion, but also of empowerment and inclusivity. At this edition of Times Fashion Week, the spotlight wasn't just on the ramp, it was also on the talented young girls from M3M Foundation's Dream Weavers program, who supported all our designers backstage with incredible dedication, creativity, and skill.

Their contribution brought every ensemble to life, and their journey is a true testament to how fashion can empower and uplift.

Aishwarya Bansal, Trustee of M3M Foundation and Co-founder of Smart World Developers, was present at the event.

Dr Payal Kanodia, Chairperson and Trustee of M3M Foundation, said, "This is what real impact looks like, where fashion meets purpose. Giving these girls a backstage pass to India's top fashion event is not just about exposure; it is about equity, empowerment, and blending creativity with social change. We need more cross-sector efforts like this that champion the underserved and redefine what opportunity looks like."

The 'Dream Weavers' campaign has emerged as a beacon of hope and transformation, shining a light on what is possible when rural talent is nurtured and given a platform to thrive. At a time when rural empowerment is key to India's inclusive growth, this initiative stands as a powerful example of how grassroots potential can seamlessly integrate into urban, cosmopolitan platforms, not as an afterthought, but as an equal, celebrated force.

The presence and performance of the eight young girls backstage with leading designers didn't just enrich the event, it redefined what empowerment looks like. Walking away with confidence, skill, and a renewed sense of self, these girls now carry within them the courage to dream dreams that once felt distant but are now firmly within reach, thanks to the vision and commitment of M3M Foundation.

Alongside their backstage contributions in garment preparation, wardrobe assistance, styling, and accessory management, the young Dream Weavers took a heartfelt step further, personally presenting couture scarves to each designer as souvenirs of their artisanship and gratitude.

This exposure marks a major milestone in the Dream Weavers' journey. Last year, they stunned audiences by assembling a 16-piece collection of traditional Indian wear, modelled by top national and international talent. This year, they deepened their learning by gaining behind-the-scenes experience with some of India's biggest fashion names, reflecting the M3M Foundation's commitment to grassroots transformation through skill-building and creative empowerment.

As flashbulbs popped and the runway echoed with applause, it wasn't just the designers' collections that made a statement, it was the spirit of inclusion and the vision of change.