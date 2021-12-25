'Give Up Personal Security Officers, Congress Culture': Assam Chief Minister To BJP Leaders

The Assam CM was speaking at a function on Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 97th birth anniversary.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday asked the BJP leaders and party functionaries to give up their Personal Security Officer (PSO), saying "this is a culture of the Congress party".

Mr Sarma, who also holds the Home portfolio, said, "I will ask the state BJP president (Bhabesh Kalita) to impress upon the party leaders to give up PSOs."

"There is no need for PSOs. This is the Congress party's culture. We do not have any threat to life as we have done nothing wrong," the Chief Minister said as part of his address at a function in Guwahati on the occasion of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 97th birth anniversary.

"We do not need PSO to open the doors of the cars, we have the strength to open our doors. I was in the Congress party. I have a list of such types of practices with the Congress party's patronage," he added.

Referring to former Prime Minister Vajpayee, the Chief Minister said that his contribution to Assam and the northeast region's development would always be cherished.