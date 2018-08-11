Gita Mittal Is First Woman Chief Justice Of Jammu And Kashmir High Court

Justice Gita Mittal is the first-ever woman Chief Justice of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court

Justice Gita Mittal became the first-ever woman Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court after she was administered the oath of office by Governor NN Vohra in Srinagar today.

The Governor administered the oath of office to Justice Mittal as the Chief Justice of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court at a ceremony at the Raj Bhavan, an official spokesman said.

Justice Mittal is the first-ever woman Chief Justice of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court, he said. He said the Warrant of Appointment of Justice Mittal as the Chief Justice of the high court was read out by the Registrar General of the high court.

After administering the oath, the Governor congratulated Justice Mittal and wished her a highly successful tenure as the Chief Justice of the state high court, the spokesman said.

He said the Governor's wife Usha Vohra, former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, advisors to the Governor and serving and retired Judges of the Supreme Court and the Jammu and Kashmir High Court were present on the occasion along with senior officials from the administration and the police.