Girl Kidnapped By Man From Chhattisgarh Rescued: Jammu Police

A girl who was allegedly kidnapped from Jammu by a man from Chhattisgarh was rescued on Monday by the police, officials said.

The accused, identified as Lallu, a resident of Jangir in Chattisgarh, has been arrested, they said.

In a written complaint, the girl's mother said that her daughter had gone missing since May 15 and she suspected that three people from Chhattisgarh might have kidnapped her, they said.

A case was registered in Jammu's Janipur police station and an investigation was initiated, they said.

After this, special teams were constituted and one team connected various leads and with the support of technical assistance of the police of the concerned areas rescued the girl, they said.

Further investigation is underway.