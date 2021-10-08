Girl Gangraped On Nagpur Outskirts, Boyfriend Among 4 Arrested, Say Police

Police have said four people have been arrested and further probe is on. (Representational)

A 17-year-old girl was sexually exploited by her boyfriend and his friends and then gang-raped by three strangers on the outskirts of Nagpur city, police said today.

Four men, including her boyfriend, have been arrested in the case, they added.

Between October 2 and 7, the girl's boyfriend and his three friends allegedly raped the girl at an isolated place.

On October 7, when the girl was sitting with her boyfriend at the same spot, three unidentified men came there, thrashed them and then gang-raped the girl.

The crimes came to light when the girl narrated the ordeal to a social worker who informed the police.

A case was registered under IPC sections related to gang-rape as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act and Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act.

The boyfriend and his three friends have been arrested and further probe is on, police said.

