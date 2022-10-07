Girl, 15, Gang-Raped Twice In Chhattisgarh; 4, Including A Woman, Arrested

The girl and her mother approached police on Thursday. (Representational)

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped twice in two different districts of Chhattisgarh, police said on Friday.

A total of six persons, including a 22-year-old woman, have been named as accused in the two cases and four of them were arrested on Friday, said an official.

Cases were registered at Chirmiri police station in Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur (MCB) district on Thursday.

As per the complainant, the accused woman befriended her four months ago and took her to a hotel in Bilaspur where three men raped her.

Later, two other men raped her at a roadside eatery in Chirmiri, the girl told police.

After the girl and her mother approached police on Thursday, two cases were lodged under sections 363 (kidnapping), 366A (procuration of minor girl), 376D (gang rape) of the IPC and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Some media reports claimed that one of the accused was a Youth Congress leader. But the youth wing of the ruling Congress denied that he was its office bearer.

