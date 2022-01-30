'Girl, 13, Sexually Harassed By Man, 49, Jumps Off Terrace, Dies': Cops

The police say the girl left behind a 'suicide note' alleging harassment (FILE)

A 13-year-old girl ended her life by jumping off the terrace of their apartment complex in Bhavanipuram area of Vijayawada city on Saturday evening, police said on Sunday.

Police seized a 'suicide note' purportedly written by the girl, a class IX student, in which she allegedly said a 49-year-old real estate businessman Vinod Jain, who too lived in the same apartment complex, had been harassing her sexually for some time now.

According to the local Assistant Commissioner of Police K Hanumantha Rao, their preliminary investigation revealed that Jain had allegedly been harassing the girl for a couple of months.

"Unable to vent out her anguish, she probably took the extreme step," the ACP said.

Based on a complaint by the victim's grandfather, the Bhavanipuram police registered a case under the POCSO Act and also Sections 306 and 354 (A) of Indian Penal Code, he added.

According to the ACP, Jain unsuccessfully contested the local body election last year as a TDP candidate.

"The investigation into the case is continuing. After that we will take necessary action against the accused," Hanumantha Rao added.

Post-mortem of the victim was done on Sunday.

AP Women Commission chairperson V Padma demanded stern action against the accused.

"There is nothing wrong even if the accused is hanged to death, for having driven the girl to suicide," she said, after consoling the victim's family members.

State Endowments Minister V S Rao, under whose Assembly constituency the incident happened, too expressed anguish over the girl ending her life and termed it very unfortunate.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)