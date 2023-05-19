Girl, 13, Allegedly Raped While Returning From School In Uttar Pradesh: Police

The alleged incident took place on Thursday.

A teenage girl was allegedly raped while returning from school in the Manjhanpur area of Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district, police said on Friday.

The 13-year-old girl was allegedly given a lift by a man who took her to a secluded place where she was raped, the police said.

The accused fled the spot after she fell unconscious.

Later, the Class 7 student managed to reach home and was rushed to hospital where her condition is stated to be stable, the police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Samar Bahadur Singh said an FIR has been registered on the basis of a complaint by the girl's family.

The police are investigating the matter, he said.

