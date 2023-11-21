Girl, 10, Sexually Assaulted In Hospital At Kerala: Cops

Police said CCTV footage has been collected from the hospital (Representational)

A minor girl was sexually assaulted in a hospital near Kumbla in this northern Kerala district last week, police said.

The 10-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a man on November 18, when she had accompanied her mother to the hospital.

While the mother was away buying medicine, a man came up to the girl and offered to show her the lift.

When the mother came back, she noticed the girl missing and, on searching for her, found the child near the lift.

The child narrated what happened, based on which a police complaint was lodged.

Kumbla police said it has lodged a case under section 354 (outraging modesty of a woman) of the IPC and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

It said CCTV footage has been collected from the hospital, but the culprit is yet to be identified.

