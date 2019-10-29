'This Can't Go On': Giriraj Singh, Tejashwi Yadav Attack Nitish Kumar

Giriraj Singh met with the families of people killed in shootings in Bihar's Begusarai.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh and Bihar opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav have once again found themselves on the same side - against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. After their attacks over the flooding in Patna earlier this month, Giriraj Singh and Tejashwi Yadav have now targeted the Bihar government, and especially Nitish Kumar, over the law and order situation in the state.

"This can't go on," Mr Singh tweeted on Tuesday, posting pictures of his meeting with family members of victims of shootings in his Begusarai parliamentary constituency. "In the last 72 hours, 10 people have been shot at and seven have died," he said in Hindi, adding that he was going to take the issue to senior police officers.

A frequent critic of the Nitish Kumar even though their parties - the BJP and the Janata Dal United (JDU) - rule Bihar in a coalition, the shootouts have given Mr Singh yet another issue to corner the state government and embarrass the Chief Minister.

बेगूसराय में अपराध चरम पर हाल यह है कि एक हत्या पीड़ित से मिलने जाता हूं तबतक दूसरी हत्या हो जाती है,पिछले 72 घंटों में 10 लोगों पर गोली चली है जिसमें 7 मौत हुई है।

बजलपुरा,तेघड़ा में सुजित के पीड़ित परिवार से मिला।

इस तरह से नहीं चलेगा आज पुलिस के वरीय अधिकारियों से बात करूंगा। pic.twitter.com/YUIH01fzcw — Shandilya Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) October 29, 2019

The Janata Dal United, which never takes any assault by Giriraj Singh lying down and replies immediately, has not responded to his latest round of criticism yet.

With Giriraj Singh taking the lead and not keen on lagging behind, Rashtriya Janata Dala (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav too has seized the issue.

Demanding Nitish Kumar's resignation, Mr Yadav urged the Chief Minister to fix the law and order situation "for the sake of humanity or quit". The 29-year-old opposition leader, who has been in Delhi since last week and has not met any of the victims yet, also shared a news report on the incident by a local channel on his Twitter account.

Bihar has seen a spurt of crimes in recent days, including the killings of over 10 people in separate incidents and the gang-rape of a woman.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.