Ghulam Nabi Azad, Veteran Congress Leader, Tests Positive For COVID-19

Ghulam Nabi Azad, the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress veteran, on Friday tweeted that he has contracted the novel coronavirus and has been under home quarantine. He also advised those who had come in contact with him recently to follow the COVID-19 safety protocols.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am in home quarantine. Those who came in contact with me in last few days may kindly follow the protocol," he wrote.

Earlier, several other senior Congress leaders like Ahmed Patel, Motilal Vora and Abhishek Singhvi had tested positive for COVID-19, news agency PTI reported. While Mr Singhvi has recovered, other leaders are still under treatment.

Several senior politicians across the country have tested positive for the virus. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari and Pralhad Patel had tested positive for the virus and have recovered.

Former Congress MP Milind Deora wished the leader a speedy recovery.

Mr Azad's party colleague Anand Sharma also wished him an early recovery.

"Concerned that my friend and LOp in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad has tested COVID positive. Wishing him good and early recovery," he tweeted.