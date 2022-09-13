Earrings Of BJP MLA's Mother, 80, Snatched At Gunpoint Near Delhi

Police are scouring the CCTV footage to arrest the robbers.

An FIR has been registered in the incident of snatching of a pair of earrings of the mother of a BJP MLA, police said on Tuesday.

The incident had taken place on September 9, when two persons riding a bike waved a gun at Santosh Devi, 80, the mother of Bulandshahr BJP MLA Pradeep Chowdhary, and threatened her to part with her earrings while she was walking on a roadside in Pratap Vihar area.

When Santosh Devi refused to do their bidding, the two slashed her ear lobes with a cutter and fled with the earrings.

The MLA's mother lives here in Pratap Vihar with her younger son Jeetpal, police said.

When the MLA came to know about the incident, he called SSP Muniraj G and got an FIR was registered on Monday.

Five teams of police have been constituted to work out the case, Additional Superintendent of Police (First) Nipun Agarwal said.

Action would be initiated against the errant cops for delay in filing an FIR, he said.

Police are scouring the CCTV footage and also leveraging manual intelligence to nab the robbers at the earliest, the SP city said.

