<i>'Ghar Ka Khana'</i> In Orbit: Indian Flavours To Be Part Of Space Mission

As India prepares to send Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla to the International Space Station (ISS) aboard the Axiom-4 mission, the spotlight is not only on the science and symbolism of the flight but also on the food that will accompany the country's first Gaganyatri in space. While most meals aboard the ISS are prepared by NASA, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has ensured that Group Captain Shukla will carry a taste of home with him. Among the specially selected items is mango nectar, a sweet and refreshing drink that will be consumed through a sipper in microgravity.

Also included is Indian rice, which poses a unique challenge in space due to its non-sticky nature. Unlike sticky rice commonly used in other parts of the world, Indian rice grains may float freely in the low-gravity environment, making them harder to manage.

For dessert, Group Captain Shukla will enjoy moong dal halwa, a rich, energy-dense sweet dish that has been carefully packaged for consumption in space.

These food items are not just about comfort - they represent India's cultural identity and culinary heritage, now extending into orbit. The packaging and preparation of these dishes have been specially adapted for space conditions, ensuring safety, nutrition, and ease of use. This culinary inclusion is a small but meaningful part of a much larger mission that symbolizes India's growing presence in global space exploration.

As Group Captain Shukla embarks on this historic journey, he carries not just scientific experiments and national pride, but also the familiar flavours of home-reminding the world that India's space story is as much about its people and culture as it is about technology and ambition.

With the Axiom-4 mission, India is not only participating in a private commercial spaceflight but also laying the groundwork for future human spaceflight missions under the Gaganyaan program.

The inclusion of Indian cuisine aboard the ISS is a symbolic and sensory milestone, reflecting the country's readiness to contribute to the international space community on its own terms-scientifically, culturally, and gastronomically.