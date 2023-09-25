'Ghamandia Alliance Reluctantly Supported Women's Bill': PM Modi In Bhopal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today tore into the opposition's "ghamandia (arrogant)" alliance at a mega BJP event ahead of the yearend state elections in Madhya Pradesh. In his big outreach to women voters at the Bhopal rally, the Prime Minister also "guaranteed" to fulfil all BJP promises if his party returns to power.

"The ghamandia alliance reluctantly supported the women's reservation bill," said PM Modi, referring to the new legislation reserving 33% seats for women in central and state legislatures. The Bill is pending the President's approval.

The opposition disrupted the parliament, tore bills, and attacked the Speaker, but people have now realized their character, he said.

"Their intentions are wrong. Once they get an opportunity, the ghamandia alliance will betray the mothers and sisters," said the Prime Minister.

PM Modi also attacked the previous Congress governments in Madhya Pradesh for not keeping its election promises in the past. "It's Modi's guarantee for all BJP guarantees," he said, asserting that unlike Congress, his party will fulfil all promises that it makes.

The Congress did nothing for women, PM Modi continued, and that he made toilets and implemented women-centric schemes like the Ujjwala Yojana. The BJP works for development while the Congress works for votes, he added.

"They have made Madhya Pradesh a 'bimaru' state. They kept people below the poverty line or votes. They want to take India back to the 20th century," he said.

BIMARU (which means ailing in literal sense) - the acronym has often been used to refer to Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, to imply that these states lagged in terms of economic growth, healthcare and education.