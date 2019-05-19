Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Voting Is In Progress For Four Constituencies Of Tamil Nadu

A total of 137 candidates are contesting in the four seats in Tamil Nadu

Polling is in progress in four constituencies of Tamil Nadu today, with people turning up in good numbers to cast their ballot in the by-elections.

Polling was brisk and peaceful, police said.

The bypolls are being held in Sulur, Ottapidaram, Thirupparankundram and Aravakurichi.

Repolling in 13 polling stations RPT polling stations is also under progress.

A total of 137 candidates, including those from the AIADMK, DMK, TTV Dhinakran-led AMMK and Kamal Hassan's MNM, are contesting the four seats.

There were reports of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) glitches in Sulur and officials were attending to it.

While bypolls to 18 of the total 22 vacant assembly seats were held on April 18, the rest are voting today.

The outcome of the bypolls will decide the future of the K Palaniswami government as the ruling AIADMK would require a significant number of seats to remain in power.

It has a strength of 113 minus the Speaker in the 234-member house with 22 vacancies and the simple majority in the full house is 117.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.