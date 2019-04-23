Lok Sabha Election 2019: 'Skeptics' Should Have Been Strapped To Rockets To See Balakot Strike

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis says opposition raised question mark over armed forces

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said opposition leaders seeking proof of the Balakot air strike should have been strapped to rockets so that they could have "seen with their own eyes".

"We should have strapped some of the skeptical opposition leaders to the rocket, so that they could have seen with their own eyes," the Maharashtra chief minister Fadnavis said at a poll rally at Virar, which is adjoining to the Palghar district.

He said, "The opposition doubts government's performance and raises question mark over the armed forces and their courage. What can we say about the opposition "mahakhichadi" (grand mixture). They did not acknowledge the courage of our air force and raised doubts on Balakot air strike."

Mr Fadnavis further said, "Had there been an inkling about doubts from the opposition, we could have strapped their leaders to the rockets which were sent to Balakot to see the attack with their own eyes."

At a poll rally in Jalna district, state minister for women and child development Pankaja Munde had made a similar remark about sending Congress president Rahul Gandhi to another country with a bomb strapped to him.

"Whoever is raising such doubts on effectiveness of the air strike, I would like to say, Rahul Gandhi should be tied to a bomb and dropped to another country. I think only then they (opposition) will understand what we have done."

