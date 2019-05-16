Lok Sabha Eelctions 2019: 'It Is A NDA Wave Across Uttar Pradesh', Says PM

PM Modi campaigns just before the last phase of Lok Sabha elections.

In a bid to woo voters just before the seventh and final phase of elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed a rally in Mirzapur area of Uttar Pradesh. Before reaching Mirazapur, he campaigned in Mau. He will also campaign in Chandauli. From Uttar Pradesh, He will visit West Bengal and will hold public meets in Mathurapur and Dum Dum areas also today.

In this phase of Lok Sabha elections, 59 seats will vote in seven states and one Union Territory on May 19. The states going to polls in this phase are Bihar (8 seats), Himachal Pradesh (4), Madhya Pradesh (8), Punjab (13), Uttar Pradesh (13), West Bengal (9), Jharkhand (3) and Chandigarh (1)

The constituencies of Uttar Pradesh that will vote in this phase are Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Kushi Nagar, Deoria, Bansgaon, Ghosi, Salempur, Ballia, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Robertsganj. Whereas, the seats that will vote in West Bengal are Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Joynagar, Mathurapur, Diamond Harbour, Jadavpur, Kolkata Dakshin, Kolkata Uttar.

Here are the live updates on PM Modi's rallies in UP and West Bengal: