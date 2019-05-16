Lok Sabha Eelctions 2019: 'It Is A NDA Wave Across Uttar Pradesh', Says PM

In a bid to woo voters just before the seventh and final phase of elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed a rally in Mirzapur area of Uttar Pradesh. Before reaching Mirazapur, he campaigned in Mau. He will also campaign in Chandauli. From Uttar Pradesh, He will visit West Bengal and will hold public meets in Mathurapur and Dum Dum areas also today.
In this phase of Lok Sabha elections, 59 seats will vote in seven states and one Union Territory on May 19. The states going to polls in this phase are Bihar (8 seats), Himachal Pradesh (4), Madhya Pradesh (8), Punjab (13), Uttar Pradesh (13), West Bengal (9), Jharkhand (3) and Chandigarh (1)
The constituencies of Uttar Pradesh that will vote in this phase are Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Kushi Nagar, Deoria, Bansgaon, Ghosi, Salempur, Ballia, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Robertsganj. Whereas, the seats that will vote in West Bengal are Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Joynagar, Mathurapur, Diamond Harbour, Jadavpur, Kolkata Dakshin, Kolkata Uttar.
Here are the live updates on PM Modi's rallies in UP and West Bengal:
A memorable moment from this day, 5 years ago.
With the blessings of 130 crore Indians, we've worked to fulfil aspirations and build a strong, secure & developed India.
Today the passion is higher & endeavour greater. We will continue serving people & their realising dreams. pic.twitter.com/qLq08eAy4E
- He said voters are polling for BJP because people feel our party offers a strong and stable government.
- Remember the period before 2014: When there were scandals in the days to come. When the country was on the streets against corruption, bomb blasts, the rate of inflation was at peak and growth rate was low. A lot has changed in these five years.
- We saw hooliganism by Trinamool Congress workers again during Bhai Amit Shah's roadshow in Kolkata.
- They vandalized Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar's statue.
- We are committed to Vidyasagar's vision and will install his grand statue at the same spot.
- I had thought the way Mamata didi is targeting UP-Bihar Purvanchal people, calling them "outsiders" for her politics, Behen Mayawati will surely slam Mamata didi, but this did not happen.
- Thoughts and ideals of the great Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar reverberate across India. They have shaped millions of Indians. By destroying the Vidyasagar statue, TMC shows their disgusting mentality. The centre will build a statue at the same place where TMC destroyed it.