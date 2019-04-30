Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Our Campaign Against Black-Money And Corruption Will Not Slow Down, Says PM Modi

Election 2019: In the fifth phase 5 parliamentary seats of Bihar and 14 seats of Uttar Pradesh are will be voting.

All India | | Updated: April 30, 2019 13:21 IST
PM Modi addresses rally to woo voters for fifth phase

Ahead of fifth phase, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed a rally in Muzaffarpur in Bihar in the afternoon. From Bihar, he will travel to Uttar Pradesh and address two rallies in Bahraich and Barabanki respectively. 

From Bihar 40 MPs will be sent to the Lok Sabha and polling for the remaining 21 seats will take place in the remaining phases on May 6, May 12 and May 19. In the fifth phase Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, Saran and Hajipur parliamentary seats of Bihar will witness voting. 

In Uttar Pradesh, the parliamentary seats going to vote in the fifth phase are Dhaurahra, Sitapur, Mohanlalganj, Lucknow, Raebareli, Amethi, Banda, Fatehpur, Kaushambi, Barabanki, Faizabad, Bahraich, Kaiserganj, Gonda.

Fifth phase of voting will take place on May 6. 

Here are the live updates of PM Narendra Modi rallies in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh:


Apr 30, 2019
13:21 (IST)
If opposition parties regain strength, lawlessness will be back in Bihar: PM Modi
  • Many in Mahamilavati gang may not win enough seats to help their bigwigs become leader of the opposition, but they are dreaming of Prime Minister's post. 
  • Four phases of polls have made it clear that opposition parties are losing, remaining three will determine the scale of their defeat.

Apr 30, 2019
12:06 (IST)
PM Modi woo voters
  • We have worked in villages to get toilets made for women
  • We have provided free gas connections to women
  • We helped poor poor get a pucca house, who otherwise could never think of getting one for themselves.
  • We have provided free medical care facility to poor of upto Rs 5 lakh, who otherwise could not afford healthcare facilities.
  • Our campaign against black-money and corruption will not slow down.
  • We have introduced 10 per cent quota for economically backward in general category.
  • They will have to return every penny that has been wrongfully taken from poor people.
Apr 30, 2019
11:57 (IST)
PM Modi while addressing the rally said that NDA will sweep the elections.
