Lok Sabha Elections 2019: 'No Road, No Vote' Group Of Nalanda Villagers Boycott Polls, Smash EVM

Shouting "no road, no vote", a group of villagers in Bihar's Nalanda district today boycotted polling and smashed an electronic voting machine (EVM). The group was protesting against alleged lack of proper road connectivity and development.

They also damaged the vehicle of a block development officer (BDO).

A scuffle also ensued between two groups after someone went ahead and cast his ballot at booth number 299 in Chandora village of Rajgir block of Nalanda district.

Security personnel posted at the polling station were also chased away by the group of protesting villagers.

Shortly after the clash, the district administration rushed in additional forces to bring the situation under control.

Voting is underway for eight seats in Bihar in the seventh and last phase of the Lok Sabha election.

The counting of votes is scheduled for May 23.



