Election 2019 - 'A Little Violence Happens...': Moon Moon Sen After 'Bed Tea' Excuse

Election 2019: Moon Moon Sen tried to explain that after a tough campaign, she took the day off.

On a day she made headlines over an ill-advised confession on "bed tea", Moon Moon Sen, the Trinamool Congress candidate in Bengal's Asansol, was heard saying: "A little violence always happens." She was speaking to reporters on clashes between Trinamool and BJP workers at several polling stations in Asansol during voting for the fourth phase of the national election on Monday.

Half a dozen people were injured and over 100 people were arrested following clashes during polling.

"I have not met my seniors yet and when we will sit together I will know where and why violence took place. Thoda toh hoga hi har jagah hota hai (A little violence will happen and happens everywhere). Violence is much less now compared to before," the actor-turned-politician was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Earlier in the day, Moon Moon Sen, 65, told NDTV that she "hadn't heard anything" because she had woken up late. "They gave me my bed tea very late so I woke up very late. What can I say? I really don't know," Moon Moon Sen said.

The BJP candidate and Asansol's incumbent lawmaker Babul Supriyo has alleged that Trinamool workers were taking over booths and not allowing people to vote. His car was also vandalized.

Asked about Babul Supriyo's allegations, Moon Moon Sen said: "Don't say his name please. I won't talk then."

When it was pointed out that such violence had been seen frequently during polling in Bengal, Moon Moon Sen retorted: "You were too young to see when the Communists were in power. It is all over India, not just Bengal."

Moon Moon Sen was dubbed the "giant-killer" in 2014 when she defeated a nine-time Left lawmaker in Bankura.

As her "bed tea" comment went viral, Moon Moon Sen tried to explain to reporters that after a tough campaign, she took the day off. "The day I don't have work, I am allowed to take a holiday, I can get up late so I got up at 10 am, did my breakfast and left at 11 am for my destination. That doesn't mean I am ignorant, that people are fighting and I am sipping tea in bed."

(With inputs from ANI)

