Lok Sabha Elections 2019: CEC Sunil Arora, EC Sushil Chandra Cast Votes In Delhi

Chief Election Officer Sunil Arora appealed to voters to vote ethically and fearlessly

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora (CEO) today cast his vote at Nirman Bhawan polling booth, which is also a pink booth.

Talking to media after flaunting his inked finger, the top election official said, "It was a very nice experience to vote on a pink booth. The Delhi chief election official has functioned very effectively. Every vote counts and I appeal to voters to vote ethically and fearlessly."

On being asked about the Opposition's claim of the Election Commission being "biased", Mr Arora, who is the head of the poll organising body said, "I am not going to speak on the issue till May 23."

Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra and his wife also cast their vote at New Moti Bagh polling station of New Delhi parliamentary.

Mr Chandra said, "Every voter should vote as it is. Polling is taking place peacefully throughout the country. I appeal to every voter to come out and vote fearlessly."

On being asked about faulty electronic voting machines (EVMs) he said, "EVM is a machine. There are very few cases of faulty EVMs, however, when such a thing happens then EVM is replaced immediately. We are making sure that the polls go without any mistake."

Earlier in the day, President Ram Nath Kovind, along with First Lady Savita Kovind, went to polling booth number 10 in Rashtrapati Bhavan premises to exercise their franchise.

Political heavyweights like Congress president Rahul Gandhi, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, Sheila Dikshit, Ajay Maken and Gautam Gambhir, too, cast their ballots.

Polling is progressing across 59 parliamentary constituencies in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, which has as many as 979 candidates in the fray.

The final phase of polling will be held on May 19, and counting of votes will take place on May 23.

