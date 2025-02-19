The 2023 law gives the Centre a dominant role in the appointment process of Chief Election Commissioners and Election Commissioners.

The rule was that the CEC and the other two election commissioners will be picked by a Selection Committee comprising the Prime Minister, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and a Union Cabinet Minister to be nominated by the Prime Minister.

Under the new rule, retired bureaucrats, Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu were appointed as Election Commissioners days before last year's Lok Sabha Election.

Earlier, it was the Chief Justice of India who was part of the panel instead of a Union minister. Critics say the inclusion of the Prime Minister and a Union minister gives the government more power and spoils the neutrality of the committee.