The Supreme Court is hearing pleas on the appointment of Chief Election Commissioners and Election Commissioners (ECs) under the 2023 law today.
According to these rules, the Chief Election Commissioners and Election Commissioners will be appointed by the President on the recommendation of a selection committee consisting of PM Modi as the Chairperson, a cabinet minister nominated by the PM - Amit Shah, and the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha. The law was challenged in the Supreme Court as the three-member panel allowed the Centre a dominant role.
Here are the latest updates:
Mahua Moitra moves Supreme Court in support of existing pleas
Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra has moved Supreme Court in support of existing petitions seeking setting aside of government dominated panel for selection of Chief Election Commissioners and Election Commissioners.
I have moved SC in support of existing petitions seeking setting aside of government dominated panel for selection of CEC/EC. Also suggested how independent selection process for CEC/EC can be ensured. Matter listed today. @MamataOfficial pic.twitter.com/qARSCDYFvk— Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) February 19, 2025
Why Gyanesh Kumar's Appointment As Poll Chief Sparked Row: Explained
Gyanesh Kumar, who was named as an Election Commissioner last year, has been appointed the next Chief Election Commissioner of India, replacing the outgoing Rajiv Kumar. Mr Kumar will oversee the conduct of the Bihar Assembly election later this year and the polls in Bengal, Assam, and Tamil Nadu next year. He took charge as the new poll chief this morning.
Mr Kumar's appointment came in a late-night development on Monday, within hours after a meeting of a three-member panel consisting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi. However, it has sparked a row as Mr Gandhi did not approve of the appointment.
What Is The 2023 Law?
The 2023 law gives the Centre a dominant role in the appointment process of Chief Election Commissioners and Election Commissioners.
The rule was that the CEC and the other two election commissioners will be picked by a Selection Committee comprising the Prime Minister, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and a Union Cabinet Minister to be nominated by the Prime Minister.
Under the new rule, retired bureaucrats, Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu were appointed as Election Commissioners days before last year's Lok Sabha Election.
Earlier, it was the Chief Justice of India who was part of the panel instead of a Union minister. Critics say the inclusion of the Prime Minister and a Union minister gives the government more power and spoils the neutrality of the committee.
Supreme Court Hears Pleas On Appointment Of Poll Chief Begins
