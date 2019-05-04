Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP Releases 'Chargesheet' Against Madhya Pradesh Government

BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan releases -Chargesheet- booklet at party office in Madhya Pradesh

The opposition BJP today released an ''aarop patra'' or chargesheet against the Kamal Nath-led government in Madhya Pradesh, targeting it over its "failure" to deliver on the promises it had made to the people.

The chargesheet, which is a 12-page booklet, lists the "unfulfilled promises" of the Congress, which formed the government in the state in December last year.

BJP alleged that among other things, the Congress duped farmers in the name of loan waiver. It also said that the ruling party has disappointed the people of the state as its assurances have remained "only on paper", as against its claim of implementing 83 promises.

However, the ruling party hit back at the BJP saying the allegations against it were "baseless".

The booklet was released at the BJP's state party office by former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, party's national vice presidents Vinay Sahasrabuddhe and Prabhat Jha, among others.

Talking to reporters on the occasion, Mr Chouhan said, "The farm loan waiver scheme of the Congress, on the basis of which it came to power, has been a complete failure. Not a single farmer in the state has received a loan waiver certificate."

"Although the Congress government had issued an order of loan waiver, the debts of not a single farmer have been written off.

Farmers across the state are setting on fire the copies of false certificates, while Congress leaders, including party chief Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister Kamal Nath, claim that the government has waived loan of up to Rs two lakh as promised, which is actually false," Mr Chouhan alleged.

Referring to the power outages in the state, he said, "It reminds us of the ''Bantadhar Yug'' (ruined state) when electricity cuts had become routine."

He said, power had tripped even when Mr Nath had gone to cast his vote in his constituency.

"It shows the kind of situation in the state and the government is blaming BJP for it instead of tackling the issue...They are so afraid of power cuts that now the CM has provided a mobile generator to (Digvijaya) Singh for his campaign to deal with power cuts," Mr Chouhan added.

Digvijaya Singh is Congress' candidate from Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency, polling for which will take place on May 12.

On the Congress's promise of providing Rs 4,000 as unemployment allowance to the youths in the state, the BJP national vice president claimed that nobody has got the assistance so far.

He also alleged that a number of welfare schemes launched by the erstwhile BJP government led by him, were closed due to paucity of funds, including the scheme under which Rs 5,000 used to be given for performing last rites of poor people.

"The recent I-T raids on persons close to Nath in which Rs 281 crore worth illegal assets were unearthed shows the kind of government in the state and reflects the nature of the Congress," Mr Chouhan alleged.

