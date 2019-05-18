Lok Sabha Polls: BJP's Sunny Deol Gets Poll Body Notice For Loudspeaker At Public Meet

BJP leader Sunny Deol served a poll body notice for violating campaigning restrictions

Actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol has been served a notice by the Election Commission for violating the model code of conduct. According to the notice, the BJP candidate from the Gurdaspur seat in Punjab held a public meeting in Pathankot on Friday night, after the poll body had declared an end to campaigning for the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

An election official who spoke to news agency IANS said approximately 200 people were present at the meeting for which a loudspeaker was also used.

The 62-year-old BJP candidate is the third Deol to join politics - and the BJP - after his father Dharmendra and stepmother Hema Malini, both yesteryear Bollywood superstars.

However, the Congress and the BJP have been sparring over his candidature, with Sunil Jakhar, the sitting Congress lawmaker who is pitted against Mr Deol, questioning his knowledge of the constituency. He also accused him of "lacking any understanding" of the issues faced by Punjab.

Mr Deol also came under fire from Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who called him a "showpiece" in response to the actor's confession to NDTV that "I do not know much about issues like Balakot strikes or India's relations with Pakistan."

Today's notice isn't the first time Mr Deol has been pulled up by the poll body.

On Thursday, the Election Commissioner ordered that a sum of Rs 1.74 lakh be added to his election expenses following the disclosure of a Facebook fan page only days ahead of voting.

Punjab has 13 Lok Sabha seats, all of which will vote tomorrow in the seventh and final phase of the general election. Results will be declared on May 23.

On May 23, follow NDTV for fastest election results.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.